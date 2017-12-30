JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Surprises and shockers: 'Baahubali' sets Rs 500 cr bar for Bollywood (2017 in Retrospect)

Salman will always be a son to me: Dharmendra

Business Standard

Four CRPF troopers injured in J&K road accident

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers, including an assistant commandant, were injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district on Saturday.

The accident occurred in the Humhama area and the injured belong to the 117 battalion of the CRPF, a police officer said.

There was a head-on collision between the CRPF vehicle and a truck. The injured paramilitary troopers were shifted to hospital.

--IANS

sq/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, December 30 2017. 11:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements