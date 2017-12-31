JUST IN
Four CRPF troopers, two militants killed in Kashmir

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Four CRPF troopers and two militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday after guerrillas attacked a CRPF training centre, police officials said.

Heavily-armed militants stealthily entered the camp in Lathpora area about two hours after midnight, hurling grenades and resorting to indiscriminate gunfire.

"Four CRPF jawans were martyred in the operation that lasted for nearly 12 hours," a police officer said.

After barging in, the two militants secured positions in the CRPF camp located on the Srinagar-Jammu highway until they were killed.

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the daring attack on the 185 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force.

"Security forces including Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and state police jointly carried out an operation to flush out the militants," the official said.

As a precaution, authorities suspected Internet facility in Pulwama district.

Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway was halted for some time during the counter-insurgency operations.

--IANS

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 15:48 IST

