At least four people were killed on Monday in an near an intelligence agency centre here, officials said.

The took place at around 7.20 a.m., in Shash Darak locality after a suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest near the (NDS) sub-office, reports

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

--IANS

ksk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)