Four killed in Kabul suicide bombing

At least four people were killed and six injured on Thursday in a inside an Islamic religious school situated in a building here which also hosts an news agency.

The explosion inside the madrasa took place around 10.30 a.m., in the Qala-e-Nazar area, Nasrat Rahimi, for the told news.

On Monday, eight people were killed and two injured in a suicide bomb attack near an office of the (NDS) in the capital city's Shashdarken neighbourhood.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

--IANS

ksk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)