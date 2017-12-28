JUST IN
Four killed in Kabul suicide bombing

IANS  |  Kabul 

At least four people were killed and six injured on Thursday in a suicide attack inside an Islamic religious school situated in a building here which also hosts an Afghan news agency.

The explosion inside the madrasa took place around 10.30 a.m., in the Qala-e-Nazar area, Nasrat Rahimi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior Affairs told Efe news.

On Monday, eight people were killed and two injured in a suicide bomb attack near an office of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in the capital city's Shashdarken neighbourhood.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 13:08 IST

