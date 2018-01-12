Rules not being adhered to: Questions raised by 4 judges in letter to CJI

In an unprecedented event, four senior sitting judges of the on Friday the media to complain that the administration of the country's top court was not in order.

At a hurriedly called press conference at the residence of Justice J. Chelameswar, the No.2 in the apex court hierarchy, they said it was with "no pleasure" that they had been compelled to make public what they were upset with.

The four – Justices J Chelameswar, Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurien Joseph – addressed the media at Justice Chelameswar’s home, an event that Chelameswar said was “extraordinary in the history of any nation” but that they were “compelled” to do it. At the press meet, Justice J Chelameswar, the second senior-most in the top court, said the administration of the top court is “not in order” and that efforts to convince Dipak Misra had “failed”. Chelameswar sounded caution over the “survival of democracy” and replying to a question on whether the CJI should be impeached said it was for the nation to “decide”. The four judges' wrote a letter to the CJI two months ago, airing their grievances about selective assigning of important cases to judges who are junior to them. Here are the four main issues they had with the CJI