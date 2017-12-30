France beefs up security amid year-end festivities

has tightened and deployed additional forces across the country to ensure safety at the peak of holiday season, the said.

"In a context of high terrorist threat, guaranteeing the safety of both the French and tourists and allowing the smooth running of this popular and festive moment in a calm atmosphere, is a top priority," the ministry said in a statement on Friday, reported.

With that aim, the government will mobilise on December 31 a total of 139,400 forces into French cities, with a major focus on the capital where perimeters of would be set up. This includes the iconic avenue of the Champs Elysees where thousands of nationals and tourists are expected to flock into to celebrate the new year.

Earlier this month, police arrested in a 19-year-old radicalized woman who planned to attack soldiers. A 21-year-old man was also detained in on charges of planning terrorist assault, according to

France, a major target of frequent terrorist attacks, had imposed emergency rules following the November 2015 attacks.

In October, French signed an which he said was necessary to muscle at home to combat high terrorism menace.

