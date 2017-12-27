French, Saunders poke fun of Kim Kardashian's derriere

Actresses Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders poked fun of the famous Kardashian clan, especially reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her derriere, in their show "300 years of French and Saunders".
French and Saunders left viewers gushing about them after they impersonated the Kardashian family on the show on Monday, reports dailymail.co.uk.
The sketch, titled "the Karcrashians", saw French and Saunders mock Kim's derriere, before poking fun at their speech, heavily made-up faces and even their accusations of airbrushing.
In a scene, French was seen sporting a face of patchy make-up and a huge fake derriere underneath her skirt, to embody her Kim character.
"Oh, it's just my big fat a**, I thought it was someone behind me," she said.
Having recovered from her scare, she immediately began to pout and started clicking photographs.
"Ugh, I'm like so exhausted, like completely stressed," French said.
--IANS
sas/nn/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
