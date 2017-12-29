Gehlot, Shinde appointed Gujarat, Himachal observers

-
ALSO READRahul to visit Congress on Saturday for review meeting Rahul to visit Gujarat on Saturday for review meeting (Lead, Correcting headline) Cong. synonymous with corruption: BJP counters Rahul Gujarat polls results are morale booster for Congress: Ashok Gehlot Gujarat Cong does 'Chintan' for 2019, Rahul visiting Ahmedabad on 23
-
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday appointed AICC General Secretaries Ashok Gehlot and Sushil Kumar Shinde as observers for the first Congress Legislature Party meetings in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, respectively, with a view to select the CLP leaders.
Gehlot would be assisted by former Union Minister Jitendra Singh in Gujarat, while former Maharashtra Minister Bala Saheb Thorat will assist Shinde in Himachal Pradesh.
The Bharatiya Janata Party won both the states in the just-concluded assembly elections.
Maharashtra MLA Yashomati Thakur was appointed state coordinator for the upcoming assembly elections in Meghalaya.
Anil Thomas, Netta D'Souza and Susanto Borgohain were been appointed divisional coordinators.
They will assist AICC General Secretary C.P. Joshi and Secretary Vijaya Laxmi Sadho in election related work.
--IANS
sid/in/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU