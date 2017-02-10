George, Amal Clooney expecting twins

Popular Hollywood couple George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins, says "The Talk" host Julie Chen.

According to Chen, Amal is pregnant with a boy and a girl, reports tmz.com.

Actor Matt Damon, who is close friends with the couple, has also revealed that he is "thrilled" that George and Amal will soon be parents to

"I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying. I was so happy for him. And I was like, 'how far along is she?' And he goes, 'eight weeks'," Damon told ET Canada.

"(I said), 'Are you out of your mind? Don't tell anybody else! Don't tell anybody else! Don't you know the 12-week rule?' Like of course he doesn't," Damon added.

Damon went on to add: "I'm thrilled for him. She's amazing. He hit the jackpot. Just on every level. She is a remarkable woman. They're gonna be great. They're gonna be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky."

George and Amal got married in 2014.