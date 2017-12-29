George Weah elected Liberian president

Former football star George has been elected as Liberia's

With nearly all ballots from Tuesday's run-off vote counted, is well ahead of opponent with more than 60 per cent of the vote, reported on Thursday.

As news of Weah's victory emerged, his supporters began celebrating in the capital

He will succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first elected female president, in Liberia's first democratic handover in decades.

"My fellow Liberians, I deeply feel the emotion of all the nation," wrote on after the results were announced.

"I measure the importance and the responsibility of the immense task which I embrace today. Change is on."

starred at top-flight European football clubs Paris St-Germain and AC Milan, before ending his career in England with brief stays at Chelsea and Manchester City.

He is the only African footballer to have won both World of the Year and the prestigious Ballon D'Or.

He entered after his retirement from the game in 2002 and is currently a in

Liberia, founded by freed US slaves in the 19th Century, has not had a smooth transfer of power from one elected to another since 1944.

Sirleaf defeated in the run-off in 2005 and took office a year later, after the end of a brutal civil war that saw forced out by rebels.

Taylor is now serving a 50-year prison sentence in the UK for war crimes related to the conflict in neighbouring

