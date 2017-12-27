German girl calls police 19 times with Christmas-gift phone

A 6-year-old German girl, who received a for Christmas, decided to put her new toy to use by calling the one number she knew by heart -- the police -- 19 times in one day, German media reported on Tuesday.

Police in the western German town of heard only a child's voice and assumed an emergency. Then they traced the calls to the child's mother, the registered owner of the phone, reported.

Though false emergency calls can lead to criminal charges, limited their response to advising the parent to instruct the girl in the proper use of the phone.

--IANS

ahm/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)