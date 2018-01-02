German MP probed for anti-Muslim posts

A far-right is under police investigation over inflammatory anti-Muslim comments she made on on New Years Eve, the media reported on Tuesday.

The account of Beatrix von Storch, of Germany's AfD party, was temporarily suspended on Monday, but she was later posting again on the site, reports

Von Storch, whose grandfather served as minister under Hitler, accused of appeasing "barbaric, gang-raping Muslim hordes of men" after they tweeted a New Year message in Arabic. The police also tweeted the message in other languages, including English, French and German.

The authorities are considering whether Von Storch should be charged with incitement to hatred, a criminal offence.

Her account was suspended for 12 hours for her post, as it breached the site's rules.

On her return to the site, Von Storch posted in German: " has now also censored me. This is the end of the constitutional state."

has enacted stringent hate speech laws, with firms facing fines of up to 50 million euros if they do not remove "obviously illegal" hate speech and other postings within 24 hours of receiving a notification.

In June, von Storch answered "yes" to a question on asking whether firearms should be used against women and children trying to cross the German border, reported.

Von Storch later suggested her computer mouse had slipped.

