Germany starts implementing new hate speech law

A new German that demands sites such as Facebook, and delete posts containing hate speeches, fake new and illegal material within 24 hours of receiving a complaint has come into effect with the New Year, media reported.

The new rules could fine sites up to $60 million if they do not remove posts containing quickly, German reported this week.

The Netzwerkdurchsetzungsgesetz (NetzDG) was passed at the end of June 2017 and came into force in early October, but were given a three-month grace period to install the new

Facebook, Twitter, Google, YouTube, Snapchat, and will all come under the new law, though professional networks like and Xing are expressly excluded, as are messaging services like WhatsApp, the report said.

The new also requires the affected companies to produce a detailing how many posts they deleted and why.

People can report violations to (BfJ), which has made an available for the purpose.

has also created an to report content, while has added an option to its existing report function that specifies "comes under the NetzDG."

has also put in place its own system to help people report offending posts.

The call to police sites more effectively arose after several high-profile cases in which fake news and racist material was being spread via the German arms of prominent firms, a report said.

