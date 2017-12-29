Get your shine on this New Year's Eve

Hula your way into the New Year or dance off daubed in glitter -- there are options for party goers here this (NYE). With unlimited and drinks, rousing electronic dance (EDM) and DJs to celebrity singers, the eastern metropolis has upped its game in the party scene over the years.

Revelry is not restricted to the British-era Park Street any more. Take for instance the Aloha event at where a Hawaiian spread would accompany enthusiasts eager to have a go at the hula dance

The mood reflecting the technicolor coral reefs of shifts to a more extravagant take on the festivities with a couple of places putting up gold-themed celebrations.

At JW Marriott, ride out into the New Year with a 'Golden Ticket to 2018' gala or get the glitter on at De Sovrani's glitter party, complete with golden hued props and glitter make up.

Marking 50 years, The Park, at its Rosewood banquet hall, will host the 'Black and Gold Affair' with a swinging live band and DJ to belt out the latest in international and Bollywood hits.

For a purely musical night out, rock out at the as DJs spin the wheel to make you groove over some mix of Bollywood to EDM and classics.

For a breath of fresh air and a 360 degree view of the city scape, hit one of the largest's rooftop at Kolkata where you could dance your heart out with DJ Aziz under the stars.

At 330 feet at Ozora Highlife, one has the option of enjoying performances in a massive open air space.

At the historic Bow Barracks, hub of the Anglo-Indian community, one could experience the all-night dance amid a plethora of fruit cakes and home made wines.

A walk through the bedecked Park Street, engulfed in the wafting aroma of breads, buns and cakes, could round off the night for those yearning for the classic form of festivities.

