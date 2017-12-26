Giant rubber duck to make a splash in Chinese city

A world famous rubber duck standing tall at 18-metres is set to make a splash in China's Kunming city, the authorities said on Tuesday.
The brainchild of Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman, the giant inflatable rubber duck will arrive in Kunming on Friday and be displayed at the Dian wetland park until March 2, 2018, reports Xinhua news agency.
"The duck knows no frontiers and has healing properties. Its core value is to bring back a childlike innocence to tourists," said Li Jiangbin, general manager of News MO Culture Communication, the organiser of the display.
The rubber duck has been touring the world since 2007, and made appearances at several Chinese cities such as Beijing and Shanghai.
