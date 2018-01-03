Global cues lift equity indices

Positive Asian markets, along with value buying, pushed the key indices of the Indian higher during the post-noon trade session on Wednesday.

According to market analysts, healthy buying support was witnessed in consumer durables, capital goods and banking stocks.

At 1.00 p.m., the 30-scrip BSE Sensex, which had previously closed at 33,812.26 points, traded at 33,878.32 points, up 66.06 points or 0.20 per cent.

Similarly, the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) Nifty50 made gains. It quoted at 10,468.80 points, up by 26.60 points or 0.25 per cent.

On Tuesday, both the key indices closed on a flat note after volatility was induced due to caution ahead of upcoming quarterly earning results as well as profit booking.

Consequently, the closed flat at 33,812.26 points, whereas NSE Nifty50 closed on a flat note at 10,442.20 points, up by a mere 6.65 points or 0.06 per cent.

--IANS

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)