Global cues, value buying push equity indices higher

Broadly positive Asian markets, along with value buying pushed the key indices of the Indian higher during the early morning session on Tuesday.

According to market analysts, healthy buying support was seen in automobile, healthcare and metals stocks.

At 9.25 a.m., the 30- BSE Sensex, which had closed at 33,812.75 points on Monday, traded higher at 33,872.19 points, up 59.44 points or 0.18 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51- Nifty quoted at 10,472.85 points, up 37.30 points or 0.36 per cent.

On Monday, profit booking coupled with low volumes and had depressed the key indices.

The had ended Monday's trade at 33,812.75 points, down 244.08 or 0.72 per cent, while, the NSE Nifty50 closed at 10,435.55 points, down by 95.15 points or 0.90 per cent.

