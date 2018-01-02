Global warming of 2 degrees may up drought, wildfires

A rise of just 2 degrees Celsius in could make over a quarter of the world's land to become drier and more desert like, increasing the threat of widespread and wildfires, new research led by one of Indian origin has found.

The study showed that reducing into the atmosphere to limit under 1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius would dramatically reduce the likelihood of significant aridification emerging in many parts of the world, the researchers said.

Aridity is a measure of the dryness of the land surface, obtained from combining precipitation and evaporation.

"Our research predicts that aridification would emerge over about 20-30 per cent of the world's land surface by the time the global mean temperature change reaches 2 degrees Celsius," said from the the of Environmental Sciences.

"But two thirds of the affected regions could avoid significant aridification if warming is limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius," Joshi added.

For the findings, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, the team examined projections from 27 global climate models to identify the areas of the world where aridity will substantially change when compared to the year-to-year variations they experience now, as reaches 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The world has already warmed by one degree Celsius. As a result, severity has been increasing across the Mediterranean, southern Africa, and the eastern coast of over the course of the 20th Century, while semi-arid areas of Mexico, Brazil, and have encountered desertification for some time as the world has warmed.

"Aridification is a serious threat because it can critically impact areas such as agriculture, water quality, and biodiversity. It can also lead to more droughts and - similar to those seen raging across California," explained Chang-Eui Park from the of Science and Technology (SUSTech) in

--IANS

rt/ksk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)