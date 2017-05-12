Go back to using paper ballot, demands Trinamool

Questioning the reliability of (EVMs), the on Friday demanded that the revert to using paper ballots for ensuring fair polls.

"We have said that EVMs are not at all reliable and strongly demanded (that) the EC start using paper ballots in all future polls," Trinamool Vice President Mukul Roy said after attending an all-party meeting here convened by the

"Our party chief Mamata Banerjee had in 2004 raised questions about reliability of EVMS. Even most advanced countries now have gone back to using ballot papers. We must also go back to the old system of using ballot papers," said Roy.

He said the party has also advocated state funding of elections.

"The only way to ensure transparency and free and fair polls is state funding of elections. Our party has been demanding this for long and we today raised this with the EC," added Roy.