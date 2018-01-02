Goa IMA welcomes sending NMC Bill to Parliamentary panel

The chapter of the on Tuesday welcomed the Central government's move to send the National Medical Commission Bill to the for vetting.

After members of the Association staged a token protest here, as part of a nationwide agitation against the proposed legislation which seeks to replace the existing Medical Council of India, IMA said: "We welcome the decision of the Central to refer the Bill to the "

"The NMC Bill 2017 has numerous flaws and loopholes. Handing it over to the Committee will help vet the legislation," Salkar said, soon after Union told the Lok Sabha that the bill would be sent to a standing committee.

The IMA had called a 12-hour nationwide strike and shutdown of at all private hospitals on Tuesday in protest against the proposed legislation.

