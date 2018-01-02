Goa IMA welcomes sending NMC Bill to Parliamentary panel

The Goa chapter of the Indian Medical Association on Tuesday welcomed the Central government's move to send the National Medical Commission Bill to the Parliamentary Standing Committee for vetting.
After members of the Association staged a token protest here, as part of a nationwide agitation against the proposed legislation which seeks to replace the existing Medical Council of India, IMA spokesperson Shekhar Salkar said: "We welcome the decision of the Central government to refer the Bill to the Parliamentary Standing Committee."
"The NMC Bill 2017 has numerous flaws and loopholes. Handing it over to the Committee will help vet the legislation," Salkar said, soon after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.N. Ananth Kumar told the Lok Sabha that the bill would be sent to a standing committee.
The IMA had called a 12-hour nationwide strike and shutdown of out-patient department services at all private hospitals on Tuesday in protest against the proposed legislation.
