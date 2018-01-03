Goa looks to ban binge, public drinking, says Parrikar

The is working on an effective legislation to put curbs on and consumption of alcohol in public places, said on Wednesday.

"There will be some solutions in the Budgetary exercise. This requires and proper directions and preparedness by the .. We are working on further tightening of consumption of liquor in public places or over-drinking," he told reporters at the

"All these aspects are being worked out. Since Budget is moving in February, you will get some answers then."

is one of the top beach tourism destinations in the country and attracts over four million tourists every year. The state is also popular for availability of cheap alcohol thanks to a liberal excise regime.

--IANS

maya/him/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)