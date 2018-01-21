Goa tourist taxi strike called off on third day

Tourist taxi operators on Sunday withdrew their following a written assurance that pending fitness certificates would be issued to all tourist taxis by January 24 and the government would stop installation of speed governors on their vehicles.

The three-day strike, which caused immense hardship to tourists and locals, was called off soon after representatives of the taxi operators met Manohar Parrikar, along with Michael Lobo, at the Chief Minister's official residence here.

"We are only withdrawing the after a written assurance by Lobo, that he would resign from the BJP if the promise to provide fitness certificates to all taxi operators, without fitting of speed governors by January 24.

We still do not believe the Chief Minister, but we are giving the government an opportunity to right the wrong," Laxman Korgaonkar, for the North Tourist Taxi Association, told reporters here.

The had started on Friday, in order to protest against mandatory fitting of speed governors and alleged harassment by police and transport officials, he added.

Lobo told reporters that as far as installation of speed governors is concerned the would file an intervention petition in the Supreme Court, seeking relief for taxi drivers in

"The government will file an intervention petition in the and seek relief for Goa's taxi drivers vis-a-vis speed governors. is a small state and has narrow roads, so speeding is not possible in Goa," he said after meeting Parrikar.

The order on speed governors on tourist taxis came last year, following a petition by Delhi-based The state had refused to provide fitness certificates to taxis, without speed governors fitted to them.

Earlier, met Parrikar and sought his intervention to end the that has caused inconvenience to both locals and tourists alike.

On Saturday, had warned taxi drivers to call off their strike, failing which he said app-based taxi operators would be requested to start their services in the coastal state which attracts more than six million tourists every year.

--IANS

maya/nks/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)