Goa tourist taxi strike called off on third day

Tourist taxi operators on Sunday withdrew their strike following a written assurance that pending fitness certificates would be issued to all tourist taxis by January 24 and the government would stop installation of speed governors on their vehicles.
The three-day strike, which caused immense hardship to tourists and locals, was called off soon after representatives of the taxi operators met Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, along with Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo, at the Chief Minister's official residence here.
"We are only withdrawing the strike after a written assurance by Lobo, that he would resign from the BJP if the promise to provide fitness certificates to all taxi operators, without fitting of speed governors by January 24.
We still do not believe the Chief Minister, but we are giving the government an opportunity to right the wrong," Laxman Korgaonkar, spokesperson for the North Goa Tourist Taxi Association, told reporters here.
The strike had started on Friday, in order to protest against mandatory fitting of speed governors and alleged harassment by police and transport officials, he added.
Lobo told reporters that as far as installation of speed governors is concerned the state government would file an intervention petition in the Supreme Court, seeking relief for taxi drivers in Goa.
"The government will file an intervention petition in the Supreme Court and seek relief for Goa's taxi drivers vis-a-vis speed governors. Goa is a small state and has narrow roads, so speeding is not possible in Goa," he said after meeting Parrikar.
The Supreme Court order on speed governors on tourist taxis came last year, following a petition by Delhi-based NGO Suraksha Foundation. The state Transport Department had refused to provide fitness certificates to taxis, without speed governors fitted to them.
Earlier, Congress President Shantaram Naik met Parrikar and sought his intervention to end the strike that has caused inconvenience to both locals and tourists alike.
On Saturday, Transport Minister Sudin Dhavalikar had warned taxi drivers to call off their strike, failing which he said app-based taxi operators would be requested to start their services in the coastal state which attracts more than six million tourists every year.
