JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Beijing Winter Olympics promote foreign employment in China

BJP leader orders slippers for Pakistan High Commission

Business Standard

Gomez, friends in Mexico for New Year celebration

IANS  |  Mexico City 

Singer-actress Selena Gomez is in Cabo, Mexico, for a New Year's vacation with a few close friends.

The "Come and get it" hitmaker flew in on a private jet on Wednesday with a group of her close girlfriends.

Once she arrived, she headed straight to her private villa that features 360-degree views of the ocean blue water and an infinity pool.

"She seemed very excited when she landed and was giggling with her friends and taking photos," a source told eonline.com.

"They are all planning to do some fun dinners and spend New Year's eve together."

One person who doesn't appear to be in attendance is singer Justin Bieber. Instead, fan accounts have spotted the "Baby" singer playing hockey in Canada.

--IANS

nn/rb/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 12:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements