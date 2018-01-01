Goodness of coconut for skin care, diet

is an all-rounder not just for your diet, but also for your skin. The ingredient can enhance the sweetness of your desserts and also make for a good moisturiser, and make-up remover, suggest experts.

Purba Kalita, at salebhai.com, and Sonia Mathur, Head and Trainer at Divine Organics, have listed ways on how to incorporate in different ways:

Edible uses of coconut:

* can enhance the sweetness of your desserts. Add grated or milk in your favourite sweet treat. You can also substitute all-purpose flour with flour while baking a cake or make your pie tastier with a filling of tender chunks.

Also, roll your chocolate cookies in dessicated before baking to relish the goodness of the fruit.

* Make some refreshing drinks with a variety of fruits such as watermelon, orange or sweet lime and add water in it to delight your guests. Serve your guests sol kadhi made of kokum fruit and milk after meals to aid digestion.

* If you are looking to give a twist to your daily fruit smoothie, try a tropical-flavoured one made of low-fat milk or water. You can also add tender chunks along with your choice of fruit(s) and blend them together to enjoy something cool and healthy.

* If you have a craving for the tropical taste of coconut, infuse milk or add grated in your curries. You can also substitute with oil to make your salad dressing and temper your chutneys, curd-based curries, poriyals, and dals with the precious oil.

for skin care:

* can be used as a natural moisturiser. will hydrate your skin and keep it nourished all day long. Applying virgin oil directly or mixing a few drops of it to your daily moisturiser will make your skin ready to go out.

* not just smoothens your skin but also works as a natural The fats present in minimises the pores that attract all the dirt and bacteria and prevent the skin from getting damaged.

* The toning property of helps in preventing acne by minimising the pores of the skin.

* Make-up remover: Take a dab of oil and rub it gently to your face. It will remove all the makeup and leaving your skin supple and smooth.

--IANS

ks/rb/dg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)