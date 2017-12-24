Google hires key chip designer from Apple

has hired John Bruno, a well-known from who ran the group at the Cupertino-based maker.

According to The Information, Bruno has worked on series of chips since 2012.

"The hiring is part of a brewing effort by to design its own chipsets for like the phone," the report said late Saturday.

According to his profile, Bruno started at graphics veteran and became a at before joining

With this hiring, is aiming to develop full-fledged specialised chips for its phones.

currently is using " Visual Core" imaging chip inside 2

has and Nexus devices and the best part of those devices is software experience, such as stock and fast

"If is able to create chips that are faster or more energy-efficient than the competition, then that would go a long way towards swaying customers to purchase their phones instead of, say, Samsung's," Digital Trends reported.

has hired several experienced chip engineers from in the recent past, including Manu Gulati, Wonjae (Gregory) Choi and Tayo Fadelu.

--IANS

na/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)