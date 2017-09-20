Google likely to launch new Pixelbook starting at $1,199

-
Google is likely to launch a high-performance Chromebook called Google Pixelbook at a starting price of $1,199.
Pixelbook will come in Silver, with 128GB ($1,199), 256GB ($1,399) and 512GB ($1,749) storage options, tech website Droid Life reported late on Tuesday.
Unlike earlier Chromebook Pixel units, the new Pixelbook folds into a tablet and comes with official Pixelbook Pen which will be sold separately for $99.
The Pixebool Pen is pressure sensitive, with tilt support and supposedly no lag, the report added.
Google might make a formal announcement for Pixelbook at its flagship phone launch event on October 4.
