Google quietly stops selling Pixel C tablet

has quietly stopped selling its popular C tablet through its in favour of the new $1,000 Pixelbook hybrid it released earlier this year.

"As is common when a device has been out for a few years, we're now retiring C and it is no longer available for sale. We are committed to updating and supporting it, including the recent update to 8.0, so customers can continue to get the best out of their device," was quoted as saying by CNET late Thursday.

"Our newly-launched Pixelbook combines the best parts of a and a tablet for those looking for a versatile device," the added.

Launched in 2015, the C tablet was a well-received device that comes from an earlier age of hardware, when the company took a more experimental approach.

The shift from the C to Pixelbook does represent something of a larger trend for the industry in recent years, as many have moved from slates to convertibles, according to Tech Crunch.

The Pixelbook is not as slim as a stand-alone tablet but it is a pretty solid tablet replacement as well as a well-rounded device.

