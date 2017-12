Google's Santa Tracker, which has been around for the past 13 years, is back to help children follow Santa Clause's location and destination of next delivery.

It showed Santa and his reindeer Rudolph's movements beginning on Sunday through web browsers, mobile web browsers, the app, the TV and and Chromecast, Time.com reported.

One can also get updates on his location through a Pixel or Home device.

Besides helping people monitor Santa's location, the also includes games and ways to learn about Christmas, such as lesson plans and video guides that teachers can download for students.

It can are also help one to learn about the varied traditions followed around the world.

And it incorporates many games such as "Santa Dive," which allows users skydive as Santa through hoops or a "Wrap Battle" game that requires children or anyon playing the game to hit the right notes at the right time.

According to a report in the Travelandleisure.com, several of the games also include coding to help acquaint kids with basic programming, all while taking part in festive activities like snowflake making and an elf dance party.

