Google starts testing its Fuchsia OS on Pixelbook

has started testing its Fuchsia (OS) on the $1000 hybrid laptop that was unveiled alongside the second-generation Pixel and Home at the company's 2017 hardware event in California, reports said.

"This isn't your typical developer operating system, and you'll need two machines to host and target a to load the OS. It's interesting that has chosen its own to experiment with," The Verge reported on Wednesday.

"Fuchsia has mostly been linked to embedded systems like wearables and Internet of Things (IoT) devices in the past, but testing was expanded to Intel's NUC and Acer's Switch 12 Chromebooks," it added.

The installation process for Fuchsia is not easy and the tech giant has reportedly recommended installing the OS with a USB drive.

Fuchsia OS has been open-sourced for the developer community to help build, test and evolve. It is different from the kernels that are also the foundation of and

The operating system, which is being developed, is Google's third after and

It has been described as targeting "modern phones and modern personal computers" that would put it in competition with both of Google's existing operating systems, according to tech website

