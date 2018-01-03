JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Fodder scam: Lalu's sentencing deferred to Thursday

Peru defender Rodriguez joins Colombian club

Business Standard

Got tired of sticking to rulebook: Amaal Mallik

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Amaal Mallik, who has composed music for films like "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" and "Golmaal Again", says he got tired of following the rulebook.

The composer has given many hit fast-paced songs and romantic numbers.

His latest composition "Subah subah" from director Luv Ranjan's forthcoming film "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" is a multi-genre track. It has traces of genres like tropical house, deep house and dance hall.

"I was getting tired of sticking to a certain rulebook and a style of working in the past year. Luv Sir is the man responsible for pulling me out of a rut," Mallik said in a statement to IANS.

Singers Prakriti Kakar and Arijit Singh have lent their voice to the track. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar.

On his first release of 2018, Mallik said: "I have collaborated with Arijit for such a song after so many years. It's like a 'Sooraj dooba hai' reunion for us. Prakriti has done a wonderful job."

--IANS

nn/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 13:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements