Got tired of sticking to rulebook: Amaal Mallik

Amaal Mallik, who has composed music for films like "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" and " Again", says he got tired of following the rulebook.

The has given many hit fast-paced songs and romantic numbers.

His latest composition "Subah subah" from Luv Ranjan's forthcoming "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" is a multi-genre track. It has traces of genres like tropical house, deep house and dance hall.

"I was getting tired of sticking to a certain rulebook and a style of working in the past year. Luv Sir is the man responsible for pulling me out of a rut," Mallik said in a statement to IANS.

Singers and have lent their voice to the track. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar.

On his first release of 2018, Mallik said: "I have collaborated with Arijit for such a song after so many years. It's like a 'Sooraj dooba hai' reunion for us. Prakriti has done a wonderful job."

--IANS

nn/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)