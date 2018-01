Government in talks with Congress over triple talaq Bill: Ananth Kumar

The on Tuesday said it is in talks with the for ensuring smooth passage of the triple talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha, where it is expected to be taken up on Wednesday.

"We are in talks with the party and others for the triple talaq Bill, and hope for a smooth passage in It can be taken up today or tomorrow (Wednesday). May be tomorrow," Union told reporters outside Parliament.

He also said that the did not press for amendment in the Lok Sabha. Similarly they should ensure smooth passage of the bill in the Rajya Sabha, he added.

Meanwhile, opposition parties including met on Tuesday to discuss the strategy to be adopted on the Bill when it is taken up in the

The opposition parties are said to be planning for either amendments against criminalising triple talaq or referring the Bill to a select committee for detailed consideration.

--IANS

aks-sid-vsc/rn

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)