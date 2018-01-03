Government tables triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha amid uproar

The on Wednesday tabled the triple talaq bill in the amid uproar, with the and other opposition parties demanding that it be reffered to a parliamentary panel for detailed consideration.

As Law tabled the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 that seeks to criminalise instant divorce by uttering talaq thrice, moved a notice stating that the legislation be referred to a

The objected saying the was stalling the bill and not understanding the urgency to enact the law that criminalises the practice of instant triple talaq and imposes a jail term of up to three years on the guilty husband. The bill has been cleared by the

Prasad said "the practice continues" even after the triple talaq bill was passed in the and cited an alleged case of a woman in Moradabad who was divorced instantly over dowry.

Sharma argued the bill had shortcomings and needed to be referred to a panel to clear them.

"The rule is very clear. If the member in charge moves the bill, it will be taken into consideration. I move the following motion that this House being strongly committed to women's rights wants to refer the bill to (a) Select Committee," said Sharma, also a member of the

Arun Jaitley, who is also the of the House, mounted a strong defence of the saying the bill had already been circulated two to three days in advance.

"Notice for consideration of an amendment has to be given at least one day ahead. This motion was not given one day before," Jaitley said.

