Govt to introduce Aadhaar-based digital payment soon: Ravi Shankar Prasad

After the of high-value currency and its subsequent push, the is now going to introduce a new Aadhaar-based payment system for the common man soon, IT Minister said here on Thursday.

This unique payment initiative will be based on the thumb impression, verified through the identification for safety and security of the easier payment system for the common man, Prasad said while addressing the second edition of the annual Raisina Dialogue, organised by Observer Research Foundation in association with the Ministry of External Affairs.

The minister confirmed that has already enrolled around 99 per cent of adult citizens of the country.

Prasad said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted India to bridge the divide and empower the poor and under-privileged.