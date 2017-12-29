Government to soon bring stringent consumer protection law

The Union is preparing to bring a more stringent protection that has provisions to safeguard consumers' interests against misleading advertisements among other things, Union Affairs Minister said on Friday.

The current Protection Act was enforced in 1986, and over the years with changing technology, market landscape and aspirations the has lost its effectiveness.

The Narendra Modi had introduced a new protection Bill in the in August 2015 but it was referred to a after discussion.

Responding to the issue of misleading advertisements and adulteration in edibles raised by the members in the Rajya Sabha, Paswan told the House that the has reworked the Bill keeping in mind "all the suggestions and reports of the Standing Committee" and the Cabinet has also cleared the new draft last week.

"Now the new Bill has been cleared by the Cabinet and we will introduce it very soon in the Lok Sabha, and subsequently in the Rajya Sabha. We have put in great effort in preparing this Bill, it will address issues of misleading advertisements such as those claiming to regrow hair or lose weight etc in these many days et al, among other things," Paswan said.

Earlier, related a personal experience of how he was once duped by an unscrupulous advertiser that sold medicine to lose weight. On complaint to the Ministry, it was found that the advertiser was based in the US.

The Protection Bill, 2015 was found to have many lacunae such as it empowered the central to supervise the functioning of, and issue binding directions to the district, state and national redressal commissions. This may affect the independence of these quasi-judicial bodies, many felt.

Also, in order to claim product liability, a claimant was required to establish four kinds of defects in the product, the injury caused from it, and that it belonged to the manufacturer. The claimant must also establish that the manufacturer had knowledge of such a defect.

