Govind wants to create Hindu-Muslim amity through cinema

Govind Namdev, known for films like " - Oh My God!" and "Satya", says he wants to create peace between Hindus and Muslims through movies.

"I wish to star in and write movies which are on Hindus and Muslims, and create peace between them through cinema. That's what my resolution for 2018 is," Govind said in a statement.

"My next release is 'Jhalki... Ek Aur Bachpan'. This film is based on child trafficking and I am playing the role of a trafficker who brings children from their village by luring them with employment opportunities."

"But he earns money by handing over children to unauthorised placement companies and they put kids into hazardous child labour work," added the actor, who has seven films lined up for release in the coming year.

What kind of films does he want to do in 2018?

"I am looking for a very unique subject with unique and strong role as I always want to accept challenges. I have written plays also," he said.

--IANS

