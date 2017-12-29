Great consumer feedback on Honor 7X led to open-sale model: Huawei

The continuous great response for 7X forced the company to opt for the open-sale model for the device so that users who could not get their hands on it after three can own the phone, an from has said.

"With the launch of the 7X, we have created a milestone for the competition in the budget category," P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, India-Consumer Business Group, told IANS.

Earlier this week, Huawei's sub-brand announced that global of its X series of including the recently-launched 7X hit the 40 million mark and said the device will be available with offers in an open-sale model till January 5.

"X-series including 4X, Honor5X, 6X and 7X have achieved over 40 million unit in the global market with the 7X being recognised as the best-seller during the week on in," the company said in a statement.

launch 6X in the begining of this year and created a new benchmark for the sub-15K phone category with an industry-first dual-camera

" 7X, like its predecessor, provides users access to premium features at an affordable price, be it the beautiful FHD+ full-view screen, or the premium sturdy yet sleek design," added.

Earlier this month, 7X was launched for Rs 12,999 for the 32GB storage variant and Rs 15,999 for the 64GB variant.

The device houses a bezel-less screen and dual-lens (16MP + 2MP) rear camera with large aperture and fast focusing.

With the "Phase Detection Auto Focus" (PDAF) and the latest algorithms, the device enables focusing in 0.18 seconds.

The 7X is powered by an Octal-core Kirin at 2.36GHz and is equipped with 4GB and its custom EMUI5.1 OS.

