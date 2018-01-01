Greece ushers in 2018 with party under Acropolis

Greek revelers ushered in the New Year with music concerts and firework shows with the main open air party held on Sunday night in the foot of in the heart of

Thousands of people gathered in many central squares across the country to ring in 2018, singing along and dancing to the rhythm of music performed by renowned local artists, reported.

Political leaders and citizens wished for peace and prosperity across the world and exit from the debt crisis for which has suffered since late 2009.

Under the timetable, the bailout program the country signed with international lenders in the summer of 2015, the third since 2010, will end this summer.

"The past teaches us. The present makes us stronger. The future unites us in order to conquer what is rightfully ours," Greek said in his message for the New Year.

"We have left the darkness behind... We are finally leaving behind the era of supervision, of tough measures and humiliation. And this is a very good reason to be optimistic that 2018 will be a good year for our country and our people," Greek said in his message for the New Year.

