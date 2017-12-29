Griezmann to stay, confirms Atletico CEO

Miguel Angel said their star forward will stay with the club and it is impossible for the Frenchman to leave the side before summer.

The 26-year-old, who extended his contract with the Spanish club, has been linked with a move to English football giants Manchester United since the previous season.

"It is impossible that he will leave this team before the summer," was quoted as saying by on Thursday.

"Last summer we made a great effort well beyond the club's possibilities and we will do it once again next summer.

"We have struggled to join together these two players (Griezmann and Diego Costa) and I think it will be very good for the two to compete together. It will be very good for Atletico and it will be good for the coaches. Until July 1, his (buyout) clause is 200m ($239 m)," he added.

also said the club has no intentions to sell Griezmann at any point of time as he is one of their marquee players.

"Atletico do not want to sell him, not now, nor in the summer. For us he is a very important player, who has grown a lot with us and we have grown with him. Our intention is to continue growing together. I would love him to continue," concluded.

