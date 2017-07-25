GST: National Anti-profiteering Authority set up to aid consumer confidence

The Council has formed a selection committee headed by the Cabinet Secretary to identify and recommend eligible persons for appointment as the chairman and members of the

The under is tasked with ensuring that the full benefits of a reduction in on supply of goods or services flow to the

"When constituted by the Council, the shall be responsible for applying anti-profiteering measures in the event of a reduction in rate of on supply of goods or services or, if the benefit of input credit is not passed on to the recipients by way of commensurate reduction in prices," an official statement said here on Tuesday.

The is to be headed by a senior officer of the level of a secretary to the government of India and is to have four technical members from the and/or the states, according to the provisions of the law.

The already notified rules on anti-profiteering measures provide that applications seeking to invoke anti-profiteering measures shall be examined by a standing committee. However, if the application relates to a local matter, when the business is located in only one state, it shall be first examined by a state level screening committee.

The standing committee is empowered to refer cases requiring detailed inquiry to director general of safeguards, Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), who shall give his recommendation for consideration of the National Anti-profiteering Authority, the statement said.

The constitution of the is expected to bolster and ensure all stakeholders reap the intended benefits of the