Demonetisation coupled with GST can boost growth rate, says FM Jaitley

Union Finance Minister said on Wednesday that the implementation of the Goods and Services (GST), coupled with the impact of can give a formidable push to India's growth rate.

"The digitisation of an economy that happened following demonetisation, which, subsequently, will lead to an expansion of the formal economy, and — both these factors have the capacity to boost the economy and increase the growth rate," Jaitley said on Gandhinagar.

"I hope we will be able to see their impact this year only," he added at the conference on 'GST: The Game Changer for Indian Economy' organised as a part of the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017.

The Finance Minister hoped that the critical issues of dual control and cross-empowerment in the will get resolved over the next few weeks.

" Council is deliberative democracy in action. Most of the issues have been sorted. Some critical issues remain and I hope... they will be sorted out," Jaitley said.

"We want the to be in force by April 1 if all issues are sorted out," he said, adding "Since the constitutional amendment has been passed, it is mandatory to implement the before September 16."

When merges all the taxes and makes into one entity, it's an advantage to the assessee as there will be no cascading effect of and will lead to larger revenues for states, he said.

The next meeting of Council is scheduled on January 16, to discuss the critical issues of dual control and cross empowerment which deal with the assessee jurisdiction.

Talking about the inconvenience caused to various sectors because of the current cash crunch, he said difficult decisions initially pass through difficult phases and the real impact of would be felt after this transient inconvenience.

"It can have temporary transient pain attacks, but in the medium and long term, the roadmap on which the country is destined to move can change," he said.