CBEC showcases GST tableau at Republic Day parade

Goods and services tax, arguably India's biggest indirect tax reform, is set for a rollout this year

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Goods and Services Tax (GST), the country's biggest indirect tax reform initiative, figured at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Thursday.

Showcasing the GST was a tableau by the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC).

The blue-hued tableau with bowling pin and ball at the front and a map of India at the rear went past the Rajpath as President Pranab Mukherjee waved his hands in appreciation.

The CBEC was one of the six central ministries to showcase their tableaux.

Colourful tableaux from 17 states and union territories took part in the parade depicting India's varied culture and heritage.

