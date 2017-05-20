GST to help improve India's exports: Sitharaman

Commerce Minister on Saturday said the Goods and Services (GST) will help improve India's export growth.

"The way the fitment discussions have happened in the Council and the way commodities and services have been treated, is only going to help in improving our exports," Sitharaman said here, briefing on three years of initiatives and achievements of the Commerce Ministry.

India's total rebounded with a growth of 4.95 per cent in 2016-17 despite a negative growth in services.

The Council on Friday announced the fitment of services and 1,211 goods in the rates, heading towards the July 1 rollout of the new indirect regime.

--IANS

mm/mr/py

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)