Gucci Mane announces new album

American has already released two albums in the span of two months, and has now announced a new one.

Taking to Twitter, the Atlanta-based announced that he has a new project titled "The Evil Genius" in hands, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The announcement was accompanied by an image of him standing in front of a parked semi-trailer truck, donning a black-and-red checkered tracksuit. was seen looking away from the camera as he casually put his hands on the pants' pockets.

"Next solo album 'The Evil Genius'," he captioned it.

"The Evil Genius", which still doesn't have a cover art or a release date, will be a follow-up to his "El Gato: The Human Glacier". The 12th album was released less than three months after "Mr. Davis" made its way out to stores in October.

--IANS

dc/nn/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)