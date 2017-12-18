JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 » News

Gujarat election result: BJP hacked EVMs, would lose otherwise, says Hardik
Business Standard

Gujarat election results 2017: BJP ahead in 55 seats, Congress leads in 37

Gujarat has 182 Assembly seats; BJP has ruled the state since 1995

IANS  |  Gandhinagar 

Gujarat poll result 2017
File photo: Supporters waer mask of Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally in support of BJP candidates, in Gujarat

Gujarat's ruling BJP on Monday vowed to retain power as vote count showed its candidates had forged far ahead of the Congress in the just ended Assembly elections.

"We are going to form a government in Gujarat. People have voted for us on development issues," Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shahnawaz Hussain told the media.

Election Commission officials indicated millions of votes cast in the December 9 and 14 election were counted that BJP candidates were leading in 55 seats and those of the Congress in 37 constituencies.

Gujarat has 182 Assembly seats. The BJP has ruled the state since 1995.
 
First Published: Mon, December 18 2017. 08:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements