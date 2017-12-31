JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Sunburn: DJ KSHMR spins tale around India with beats, lights

Loco pilots to be equipped with Mobile Train Radio Communication system

Business Standard

Gun-wielding man shot dead near San Francisco

IANS  |  San Francisco 

A gun wielding man was shot dead at a busy area near San Francisco, police said.

The 32-year-old man was shot dead on Saturday night after he refused to lay down his weapon and fired at police officers outside a bank in Redwood City, about 40 km south of San Francisco, reports Xinhua news agency.

The shooting came less than a day after San Francisco police launched a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP), or tightened security across the city, in the final holiday weekend of 2017.

The MEP began on Friday evening and will last until Monday.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told a press conference Friday that "additional deployment" of police has been planned for the holiday weekend to ensure "public safety at New Year's Eve celebrations".

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 13:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements