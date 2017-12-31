Gun-wielding man shot dead near San Francisco

-
ALSO READGolden Gate Park meadow renamed after Robin Williams Man held over Christmas attack plot in San Francisco: FBI Heat wave hits California, record-high temperature in San Francisco Ex-Marine held over San Francisco Christmas attack plot: FBI 3 people shot at San Francisco park packed with families
-
A gun wielding man was shot dead at a busy area near San Francisco, police said.
The 32-year-old man was shot dead on Saturday night after he refused to lay down his weapon and fired at police officers outside a bank in Redwood City, about 40 km south of San Francisco, reports Xinhua news agency.
The shooting came less than a day after San Francisco police launched a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP), or tightened security across the city, in the final holiday weekend of 2017.
The MEP began on Friday evening and will last until Monday.
San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told a press conference Friday that "additional deployment" of police has been planned for the holiday weekend to ensure "public safety at New Year's Eve celebrations".
--IANS
ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU