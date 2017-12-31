Gun-wielding man shot dead near San Francisco

A gun wielding man was shot dead at a busy area near San Francisco, police said.

The 32-year-old man was shot dead on Saturday night after he refused to lay down his weapon and fired at police officers outside a in Redwood City, about 40 km south of San Francisco, reports

The shooting came less than a day after police launched a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP), or tightened security across the city, in the final holiday weekend of 2017.

The MEP began on Friday evening and will last until Monday.

Police told a press conference Friday that "additional deployment" of police has been planned for the holiday weekend to ensure "public safety at celebrations".

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)