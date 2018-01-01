Guns, ammunition found in US hotel room

Police have seized a of guns, including an AR-15, from a hotel room, an said.

The police were called on Sunday to the Hyatt Regency to help deal with Russell Ziemba, 49, who in a drunken state allegedly got into a confrontation with an off-duty

A search of Ziemba's room led to the discovery of the semiautomatic weapon, a shotgun, a handgun and ammunition, the quoted the authorities as saying.

Ziemba reportedly told the police he was at the hotel to celebrate and had brought the weapons so they would not get stolen.

The Police said they did not believe he intended to use them unlawfully.

Ziemba was charged with assaulting a and trespassing.

The hotel's bash is one of the largest in the city with about 2,000 people attending.

At least 59 people were killed on October 1, 2017, when a gunman opened fire on an open-air music festival from the 32nd floor of the hotel and casino on the strip.

It was one of the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

