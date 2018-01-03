Hairy skin from mouse stem cells may hold cure for baldness

In a finding that may provide potential cure for baldness, researchers have used from mice to develop a skin patch that is complete with follicles in a laboratory.

Using the skin model, the scientists developed both the epidermis (upper) and dermis (lower) layers of skin, which grow together in a process that allows follicles to form the same way as they would in a mouse's body.

The novel skin tissue more closely resembles natural than existing models and may prove useful for testing drugs, understanding growth, and reducing the practice of animal testing, the researchers said.

"You can see the organoids with your naked eye," said Karl Koehler, at the University.

"It looks like a little ball of pocket lint that floats around in the culture medium. The skin develops as a spherical cyst, and then the follicles grow outward in all directions, like dandelion seeds."

In the study, published in Cell Reports, Koehler and team originally began using pluripotent from mice, which can develop into any type of cells in the body, to create organoids -- miniature organs in vitro -- that model the inner ear.

But they discovered that they were generating skin cells in addition to inner ear tissue. Thus, they decided to coax the cells into sprouting follicles.

Moreover, they found that mouse skin organoid technique could be used as a blueprint to generate human skin organoids.

"It could be potentially a superior model for testing drugs, or looking at things like the development of skin cancers, within an environment that's more of the in vivo microenvironment," Koehler noted.

