Hamill regrets voicing his 'insecurities' over 'The Last Jedi' in public

Actor Mark Hamill has apologised for criticising director Rian Johnsons portrayal of his character Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi".
"I regret voicing my doubts and insecurities in public. Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private," Hamill tweeted on Tuesday, reports variety.com.
"All I wanted was to make a great movie. I got more than that - Rian Johnson made an all-time great one!"
Hamill commented in response to an interview where he said: "I've had trouble accepting what (Rian Johnson) saw for Luke but again, I mean, I have to say, having seen the movie I was wrong."
"I think being pushed out of your comfort zone is a good thing because if I was just another benevolent Jedi training young padawans, we have seen it!"
The actor, who has played Skywalker since 1977, has made a number of similar comments criticising Johnson and his character's portrayal throughout the film's press tour.
