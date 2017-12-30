Hardeep Puri BJP candidate for UP Rajya Sabha bypoll

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

The BJP has decided to field Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as its candidate in a Rajya Sabha bypoll in Uttar Pradesh, a party release said.

Puri, a former Indian Foreign Service Officer, was inducted as a minister in the Narendra Modi government in September.

The seat fell vacant following the resignation from the cabinet and Parliament of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who returned to Goa to take over as Chief Minister.

The last date of nominations for the Rajya Sabha bypoll is January 5.

