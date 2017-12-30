Hardeep Puri BJP candidate for UP Rajya Sabha bypoll

-
ALSO READUnion minister Puri is BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate from UP LS passes bill extending deadline for protection of unauthorised Delhi colonies LS passes law to protect unauthorised colonies, slums in Delhi Par passes law to protect unauthorised colonies;slums in Delhi LS passes bill to protect unauthorised Delhi colonies
-
The BJP has decided to field Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as its candidate in a Rajya Sabha bypoll in Uttar Pradesh, a party release said.
Puri, a former Indian Foreign Service Officer, was inducted as a minister in the Narendra Modi government in September.
The seat fell vacant following the resignation from the cabinet and Parliament of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who returned to Goa to take over as Chief Minister.
The last date of nominations for the Rajya Sabha bypoll is January 5.
--IANS
ps-vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU