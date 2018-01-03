Hardeep Singh Puri files nomination for RS

Singh Puri filed his nomination papers on Wednesday for a lone seat here in

The of State for Housing and Urban Development was accompanied by at the time of filing his papers at the

Also present were and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, besides along with senior party leaders and others.

The by-polls for the seat was necessitated following the vacancy due to the resignation of Manohar Parrikar, who returned to as its

Talking to reporters after filing his papers, the thanked and for the trust reposed in him.

Puri's election is certain due to the BJP's massive strength in the state assembly.

--IANS

md/in/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)