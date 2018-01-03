JUST IN
Hardeep Singh Puri files nomination for RS

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri filed his nomination papers on Wednesday for a lone Rajya Sabha seat here in Uttar Pradesh.

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development was accompanied by state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey at the time of filing his papers at the Vidhan Sabha.

Also present were Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, besides Dinesh Sharma along with senior party leaders and others.

The by-polls for the Rajya Sabha seat was necessitated following the vacancy due to the resignation of Manohar Parrikar, who returned to Goa as its Chief Minister.

Talking to reporters after filing his papers, the Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah for the trust reposed in him.

Puri's election is certain due to the BJP's massive strength in the state assembly.

